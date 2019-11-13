Beaver Dam Public Works Department reminds residents of the city ordinance requiring that any snow or ice accumulations on public sidewalks fronting their properties must be removed each day following any accumulation, including sidewalk ramps at intersections for those properties on corner lots.
Ice accumulations that cannot be removed must be treated with a deicing or abrasive agent.
Violations will result in the city removing the snow or treating the ice with costs assessed against the owner of the property.
Property owners are encouraged to inform tenants of their property of this requirement, as again, enforcement action is assessed to the property owner, not the tenant.
Small quantities of sand/salt mixtures are available to city residents at the north side of the PWD, 640 S. Center St., Beaver Dam, 24 hours a day. This material is not available to contractors.
Local laws state that citizens/contractors may not shovel, plow or blow snow into the street or push snow across the street.
