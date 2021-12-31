Snow removal reminder

The Dodge County Highway Commission reminds property owners that it is unsafe and illegal to push snow into the public highway. Snow left on the roadway or shoulder areas becomes a hazard to motorists and snow removal personnel. The fine for this violation is $200.50.

Avoid the hazard and possible fines by being safe and responsible with all snow removal operations on or near a public roadway.

It is recommended that any equipment used to remove snow on or near a public roadway be equipped with adequate lighting to provide safe visibility for approaching traffic at all times and in all weather conditions.