 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow removal reminder
0 Comments

Snow removal reminder

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Dodge County Highway Commission reminds property owners that it is unsafe and illegal to push snow into the public highway. Snow left on the roadway or shoulder areas becomes a hazard to motorists and snow removal personnel. The fine for this violation is $200.50.

Avoid the hazard and possible fines by being safe and responsible with all snow removal operations on or near a public roadway.

It is recommended that any equipment used to remove snow on or near a public roadway be equipped with adequate lighting to provide safe visibility for approaching traffic at all times and in all weather conditions.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News