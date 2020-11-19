‘Snowland’ returns to Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge Wisconsin Dells, 1400 Great Wolf Drive, Baraboo, announces the return of its annual Snowland celebration from Nov. 27 to Jan. 3, 2021.

With whimsical décor, daily snow showers, seasonally themed crafts, festive stories and songs and a new Cocoa Trolley, families can escape the chilly winter weather and safely soak up the holiday spirit with added health and safety protocols in place for this year’s celebration. Throughout Snowland, the Paw Pledge program will be in full effect, focusing on disinfection and sanitization, physical distancing, personal protection, and minimizing surface interactions.

Decked out with oversized snowflakes, twinkling garland, decorative shimmering trees, and more, with “Twas the Night Before Snowland” Yoga Tails during the day, and Frosty Fest Family Dance Party in the evening, storytelling of “Unique as a Snowflake,” Snowland bingo, Trivia games and socially-distanced visits by Santa. A new “Craft Kit to Go” program will be offered daily with coloring sheets, post cards, bracelet making, and reindeer origami.