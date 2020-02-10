Snowmobile trails are open

All snowmobile trails in all zones – 1-5 - in Dodge County are open.
The Wild Goose State Trail is also open to snowmobile, ATV/UTV traffic. The WGST is a multi-use trail. Operators are reminded to be watchful for pedestrian, bicycle and equine users. ATV/UTV operation is not allowed on the WGST in Fond du Lac County. Dodge County’s northern boundary is Highway 49 near Waupun.
Snowmobile and ATV/UTV operators are encouraged to regularly review the Wisconsin Snowmobile and ATV/UTV Laws as established by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
For updates, check the Trail Status Hotline message 24 hours a day at 920-386‐3705.
For more information, visit dodgeparks.com.