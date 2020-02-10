Snowmobile trails are open
0 comments

Snowmobile trails are open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

All snowmobile trails in all zones – 1-5 - in Dodge County are open.

The Wild Goose State Trail is also open to snowmobile, ATV/UTV traffic. The WGST is a multi-use trail. Operators are reminded to be watchful for pedestrian, bicycle and equine users. ATV/UTV operation is not allowed on the WGST in Fond du Lac County. Dodge County’s northern boundary is Highway 49 near Waupun.

Snowmobile and ATV/UTV operators are encouraged to regularly review the Wisconsin Snowmobile and ATV/UTV Laws as established by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

For updates, check the Trail Status Hotline message 24 hours a day at 920-386‐3705.

For more information, visit dodgeparks.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News