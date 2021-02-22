Snowmobile trails close at 6 p.m. today

All snowmobile trails in all zones 1-5 in Dodge County will close at 6 p.m. today.
The Wild Goose State Trail will be closing to snowmobile and ATV/UTV traffic.
The Dodge County Land Resources & Parks Department – Parks & Trails Division will continue to monitor the weather and forecasted temperatures. When the temperatures drop back down, consistently below freezing and the trails are in operational condition, they will open as soon as possible.
Check the Trail Status Hotline message for updates or changes to the trails at 920-386-3705.