Society receives $5K grant for photography project

The Sauk County Historical Society has received a $5,000 grant from the Wisconsin Architects Foundation for a photography project titled “The Beauty of Midwest Homes” with pictures by architectural photographer Eric Oxendorf. The project will culminate with an exhibit of 30 framed large-scale photographs of historic Sauk County houses built before 1940.

Oxendorf of Baraboo, a nationally recognized architectural and industrial photographer with over 42 years of experience, will take all of the photographs. His work has appeared in national publications including Architectural Digest. Oxendorf has published two photography books, “Domes of America” and “The Milwaukee City Hall.” The grant will pay for the printing, matting and framing of the large prints and for a brochure promoting the exhibition.

The SCHS will work with Oxendorf to provide historical information about each house included in the exhibit which will debut in late 2020 at the Al. Ringling Theatre Gallery before traveling to other locations.