HORICON — The Rock River Archaeological Society will host its annual Horicon Marsh Archaeological Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28. Admission is free.
Featured at the festival will be the Fox of the River Voyageur Canoe providing rides on the water, a buck skinner encampment with a flute and drum circle, atlatl demonstration and instruction, tomahawk throwing, flint knapping demonstration, face painting, home-cooked food, corn grinding demonstration, fire starting demonstration, display of wolves, weaver of fine articles, wagon rides, artifact display of native Americans and the Civil War, leather stamping, bead collecting for the children, vendors offering handmade items, jewelry, weaved items, wild rice and Native American items plus programs inside and outside by blacksmith Rodger Snyder of Black Oak Forge.
For more information, call 920-928-6094 or 920-210-7865.
