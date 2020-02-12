Society to learn about Lakota ceremony

HORICON — Archan Sramek and Benjamin Talbot will present a program on the Lakota Sweat Lodge Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the monthly meeting of the Rock River Archaeological Society, at the Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. Doors open at 6 p.m. from the lower level.

The Sweat Lodge Ceremony is a “rite of purification” for those who attend it. Native Americans use the ceremony to give thanks, to heal, to seek wisdom, and to purify the mind, body and soul.

The program is free and open to the public, refreshments follow. For more information, call 920-928-6094 or email julieflemming@yahoo.com.