Related to this story

Most Popular

Polka Fest is April 21-23

The 11th annual Wisconsin Dells Polka Fest & Expo will take place from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, April 21; noon to 1 a.m. Saturday, April 2…

PETS OF WEEK: Ava and Tea

PETS OF WEEK: Ava and Tea

Ava is a 4-year-old terrier/American pit bull mix. She came in as a stray. She really loves to play with her toys and keeps herself entertaine…