Sodak Farms LLC, Portage, is a new member of the American Angus Association, according to an April 3 press release.

The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.

The programs and services of the Association and its entities help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.