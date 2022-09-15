 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL PLAYERS COMPETE IN SENIOR OLYMPICS

Several Beaver Dam Softball players including Marie Cigelske, Brenda Kuhl, Maureen Buteyn, and Carol Duer, competed in the Wisconsin Senior Olympics on Sept. 2 in New Berlin. The team took Gold in their Division.

 MARIE CIGELSKE

