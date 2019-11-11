JUNEAU — Dodge County will be the fifth stop in the eight-location tour of the 2019 Soil, Water & Nutrient Management Meetings held Dec. 3-12 around the state. The meetings provide research updates in the field of soil management, fertility, and nutrient management.
Area crop consultants, agronomy supply specialists, and other interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting Monday, Dec. 9 at the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., meeting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a catered lunch from 1-2 p.m.
Speakers include University of Wisconsin-Madison soil specialists Carrie Laboski, Matt Ruark and Francisco Arriaga; Extension specialist Brian Luck; and Sue Porter of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Presentations include comparing tillage practices and nitrogen rates for corn - early corn development and yield impacts; evaluating corn in management decisions; profitability of P & K fertilization of no-till corn and soybean; planter aftermarket closing wheels; wheel traffic effects on alfalfa; Wisconsin nutrient management update; cover crops, fall manure, and nutrient management; biological indicators of soil health.
Registration is $45 per person. Lunch and a packet with resources are included. Pre-registration is encouraged. Four hours of Continued Education Units have been requested. After Dec. 6, a $10 late fee will be assessed.
For more information or to pre-register, call 920-386-3790, visit http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or pick up at the office. Send registration to the address above.
