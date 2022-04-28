Something Special Breakfast set for Sunday

The Beaver Dam Agribusiness Association and Beaver Dam FFA will present their 33rd annual Something Special from Wisconsin Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, in the Beaver Dam High School Commons Area, 210 Gould St.

The menu offers scrambled eggs and ham, pancakes, sausages, cheese, milk, juice, coffee and ice cream sundaes. The cost is $9.50 in advance or $10 at the event for adults, $5 for youths and $3 for children ages 5-11. Tickets are available from ag instructor Jonathon Ganske, from Beaver Dam FFA members, from Beaver Dam Agribusiness members and at the door.