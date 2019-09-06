CAMBRIA — Gaastra Go-Getters will host its third annual Song and Sundae fundraiser from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Cambria Fire Department, 702 Elizabeth St., Cambria.
The event will include live music featuring Bob Agnew & Friends, a brat cookout, ice cream sundaes, silent auction and raffles, including a 50/50 drawing.
All proceeds go to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association to support research for a cure for CMT muscle disease.
To donate funds or auction items, make checks payable to CMTA and send to Barb Gaastra, 106 Dexter Dr., Cambria, WI 53923; donations are tax-deductible.
