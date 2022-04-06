 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sonnenberg earns multiple titles at competition

Presley Sonnenberg, 11, of Necedah, of TNT Gymnastics, became the 2022 Wisconsin USA Gymnastics State Level 8 Junior A Uneven Bars Champion with a score of 9.275on March 27. She also earned other honors.

 TNT/Contributed

TNT Gymnastics traveled with 11 gymnasts to Elkhorn High School in Elkhorn, for the 2022 Wisconsin USA Gymnastics Optional State Competition held March 26-27. Six TNT Gymnastics collected 11 individual State Championship titles.

Presley Sonnenberg, 11 of Necedah, became the 2022 USAG State Level 8 Junior A Uneven Bars Champion with a score of 9.275; became the Runner-Up State Champion on the Balance Beam with a score of 9.375, took seventh-place on Floor Exercise with a 9.225 score, and fifth-place in the All-Around , 35.975 score. She also qualified for the 2022 Region IV Championships held April 22-24 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She trains under head coach Danielle Mueller and travels to Richland Center, four days a week and one day at the Mauston location.

For more information, visit tntgymnasticswi.com.

