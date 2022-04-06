Sonnenberg earns multiple titles at competition

Presley Sonnenberg, 11 of Necedah, became the 2022 USAG State Level 8 Junior A Uneven Bars Champion with a score of 9.275; became the Runner-Up State Champion on the Balance Beam with a score of 9.375, took seventh-place on Floor Exercise with a 9.225 score, and fifth-place in the All-Around , 35.975 score. She also qualified for the 2022 Region IV Championships held April 22-24 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.