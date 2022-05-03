Sonnenberg earns multiple titles at competition

On March 27, Presley Sonnenberg was crowned a Level 8 State Champion, now the younger sister, Gabriella Sonnenberg, 9 of Necedah, was crowned the 2022 Wisconsin Xcel Gold Youth A Floor Exercise Champion with a score of 9.45 on April 8-10. She also took fourth on Vault, 8.625; ninth on Bars, 8.775; seventh on Beam, 8.925; and fourth in the All Around, 35.775. This was Gabriella Sonnenberg's first season as an Xcel Gold and she will transition in the USA Gymnastics Developmental Program starting as a level 4 this fall, along her sister.