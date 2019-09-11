Sons of the Statler Brothers to perform Sept. 21

Wilson Fairchild is a country music duo made up of cousins Wil and Langdon Reid, sons of Statler brothers Harold and Don Reid. They’re commonly known as “the Reid boys.” They will perform live at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students.
Along with recording their own music, such artists as the Statler Brothers, Ricky Skaggs and Dailey & Vincent have recorded their songs, as well. Their songwriting gamut spans through the country, bluegrass and gospel fields.
For more information and tickets, call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org.
