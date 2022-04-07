 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOUPER BOWL RAISES $1,400 FOR HOMELESS

Trinity Lutheran School in Wisconsin Dells hosted a Souper Bowl to raise funds for the Homeless Unit at Central Wisconsin Action Council on Feb. 6. The students painted the bowls and thanks to Paint it! Pottery Shop they fired each bowl. A Souper Bowl party was held with soup provided by church members along with an auction to raise the funds. The event raised $1,438. Principal Kyle Motzkus, left, presets the donation to Wendy Schneider unit supervisor on March 2.

 GENE HARDER/Contributed

