The Southern Housing Region, comprised of the following counties, Columbia, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Walworth and Washington, will conduct a public hearing at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 7 at 112 East Edgewater St., Portage.
The proposed application for the 2018-2019 Community Development Block Grant, CDBG, Small Cities Housing Program funds. The hearing is open to the public to learn about the CDBG program, to help identify additional local housing and community development needs, and to comment on the activities proposed to be included in the CDBG application.
The agenda for the public hearing is,
You have free articles remaining.
- Identification of total potential funds.
- Eligible CDBG activities, economic development, public facilities, housing, rehabilitation, homebuyer assistance, special housing projects, acquisition and demolition.
- Presentation of identified housing and community development needs.
- Identification of housing and community development needs by public.
- Presentation of activities proposed for CDBG application, including potential residential displacement.
- Citizen input regarding proposed and other CDBG activities.
Residents of the Southern Housing Region are encouraged to attend, especially residents with low to moderate incomes.
The meeting room is handicapped accessible. Persons needing additional accessibility accommodations should contact the Columbia County RLF/Housing Office at 608-742-9645.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)