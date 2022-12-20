SP AMBULANCE ASSOCIATION SPEAKS TO OPTIMISTS

Kelli Kirch has been an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician with the Sauk Prairie Ambulance Association for 10 years. She spoke to the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club on Nov. 30. The SPAA is not part of a police or fire department, it serves Sauk, Dane, and Columbia counties and funding comes from grants, fees collected from insurance companies, and a charge of $8.70 per resident to the municipalities in SPAA’s service area. Volunteers are needed. From left, Carol May, Optimist; Kevin Weber, SPAA; Kirch, SPAA.