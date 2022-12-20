 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SP AMBULANCE ASSOCIATION SPEAKS TO OPTIMISTS

  • 0
SP AMBULANCE ASSOCIATION SPEAKS TO OPTIMISTS

Kelli Kirch has been an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician with the Sauk Prairie Ambulance Association for 10 years. She spoke to the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club on Nov. 30. The SPAA is not part of a police or fire department, it serves Sauk, Dane, and Columbia counties and funding comes from grants, fees collected from insurance companies, and a charge of $8.70 per resident to the municipalities in SPAA’s service area. Volunteers are needed. From left, Carol May, Optimist; Kevin Weber, SPAA; Kirch, SPAA.

 CAROL MAY

SP AMBULANCE ASSOCIATION SPEAKS TO OPTIMISTS

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Students earn nursing degrees

Students earn nursing degrees

Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. …

PETS OF WEEK: Dixie 2 and Klondike

PETS OF WEEK: Dixie 2 and Klondike

Dixie 2—because we have another who was pet of the week a couple of weeks back and is still with us—is a 1-year-old yellow lab mix surrendered…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News