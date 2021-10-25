SP Conservation Alliance releases new app

Wisconsinites have been exploring the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant for decades, most of them unaware of the extensive history beneath their feet. On Oct. 22, the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance launched “Explore The Badger Lands,” a free app that allows users to navigate the fertile past of the Badger Lands at their own pace. The app features a non-linear tour that uses GPS to help users locate nearly 70 points of interest, each equipped with an in-app educational excerpt. Visitors traveling along public access roads by car, exploring regional trail systems on foot or biking the Great Sauk State Trail will have accompaniment to one of Wisconsin’s ecological preserves.

As a navigational and interpretive tool, the app offers audio-visual content on the geologic, natural, cultural and conservation histories across the former 7,350-acre Badger Army Ammunition Plant. The Badger Lands are now managed by the Ho-Chunk Nation, Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center, who continue to make improvements to infrastructure and conduct restoration projects on the property. The app will be useful for exploring the 3,450-acre, state-owned Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area, which has been open to the public since 2018. The other properties have no public access but can be viewed from the adjacent public roads and trails.