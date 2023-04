The Sauk Prairie Optimists Club held its March 29 meeting at the SP Police Department when students from the SP Middle School Forensic Team repeated their competition performances for the club. The Optimists also donate $200 to the forensics program. From left, Ella Stephan, Lydia Zajicek, and Alyssa Himebauch perform a scene from “Starlets in Training,” a ten-minute comedy, about three competing actresses, all wanting roles in a soap opera.