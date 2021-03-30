 Skip to main content
SP Healthcare CEO talks to Optimists
On March 17, the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club met via Zoom with Shawn Lerch, CEO of Sauk Prairie Healthcare. Lerch relayed information on COVID-19 as well as an update on vaccinations. For more information, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org.

Shawn Lerch

Lerch
