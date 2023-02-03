On Jan. 12, Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation executive director Todd Wuerger spoke at Black Earth’s Coffee with a Cop.
Dane County Sherriff’s Deputy James Kartman works in the village of Black Earth, coordinates the program for the community and invited Wuerger.
The presentation took place at the Black Earth Municipal Building with 20 participants, where he spoke about the foundation and showed some videos of how the foundation acquires and distributes resources. He also engaged the audience with “Trivia for Trinkets with Todd” that invites participants to test their knowledge of Sauk Prairie Healthcare facts.
For more information or to invite Wuerger to speak, contact him at 608-643-7226 or todd.wuerger@saukprairiehealthcare.org.