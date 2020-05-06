SP hospital resumes services


Sauk Prairie Healthcare has implemented COVID-19 specific measures to ensure patients get access to urgent and necessary procedures, services to manage chronic disease, and preventive and diagnostic testing.

Specific services that are beginning to schedule appointments include surgery, specialty clinics, primary care, physical therapy, and diagnostic imaging. Physician’s offices are currently contacting patients whose appointments had been previously postponed.

Sauk Prairie Healthcare has implemented additional clinical protocols and cleaning procedures to protect from COVID-19. As more services open up, requirements will stay in place, including visitor restrictions, temperature checks, symptom screening, masking, and social distancing.

