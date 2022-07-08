SP Lions golf tournament is Sunday

The17th annual Sauk Prairie Lions Golf Tournament is set for Sunday at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club, N1076 Golf Road, Prairie Du Sac. Tee time is 12:30 p.m. for a shotgun start, scramble format. Men and women of all skill levels compete in a four-person, scramble-format tournament. Several holes offer extra, fun activities. Cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. followed by awards, raffle prizes and auction items.