SP Lions tour Lions Camp

On July 27, seven members of the Sauk Prairie Lions toured the Wisconsin Lions Camp outside of Rosholt. The camp sits on 440 acres and includes a 45 acre lake. It is funded by all the Lions Clubs in Wisconsin and also private and corporate donations. The camp serves nearly 1,300 special campers a year with vision, hearing, mild cognitive disabilities and Type 1 and 2 diabetes at no cost to the campers. Each week is dedicated to a special need and for children or adults. The camp is professionally staffed and includes a health center, dining hall, cabins and numerous outdoor activities.
For more information visit wisconsinlionscamp.com.
The Sauk Prairie Lions Club meets every third Wednesday of the month. For more information, call Nancy Passehl at 608- 643-3008.