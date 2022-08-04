SP Lions tour Lions Camp

On July 27, seven members of the Sauk Prairie Lions toured the Wisconsin Lions Camp outside of Rosholt. The camp sits on 440 acres and includes a 45 acre lake. It is funded by all the Lions Clubs in Wisconsin and also private and corporate donations. The camp serves nearly 1,300 special campers a year with vision, hearing, mild cognitive disabilities and Type 1 and 2 diabetes at no cost to the campers. Each week is dedicated to a special need and for children or adults. The camp is professionally staffed and includes a health center, dining hall, cabins and numerous outdoor activities.