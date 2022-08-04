 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SP Lions tour Lions Camp

  • 0
SP Lions tour Lions Camp

Sauk Prairie Lions Club members, from left, Lew Dillon, Sue Hager, Linda Linte, Marcia Thompson, Nancy Passehl, Butch Passehl and Jerry Fiene, toured the Wisconsin Lions Camp outside of Rosholt on July 27.

 SUE HAGER

On July 27, seven members of the Sauk Prairie Lions toured the Wisconsin Lions Camp outside of Rosholt. The camp sits on 440 acres and includes a 45 acre lake. It is funded by all the Lions Clubs in Wisconsin and also private and corporate donations. The camp serves nearly 1,300 special campers a year with vision, hearing, mild cognitive disabilities and Type 1 and 2 diabetes at no cost to the campers. Each week is dedicated to a special need and for children or adults. The camp is professionally staffed and includes a health center, dining hall, cabins and numerous outdoor activities.

For more information visit wisconsinlionscamp.com.

The Sauk Prairie Lions Club meets every third Wednesday of the month. For more information, call Nancy Passehl at 608- 643-3008.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BDHS 1971 class reunion planned

The Beaver Dam High School class of 1971, will host its 50-year class reunion beginning at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Stooges Bar – very informal and…

PETS OF WEEK: Jax and Tabby

PETS OF WEEK: Jax and Tabby

Jax, is a 2-year-old Great Dane. He is a 140-pound dog, large and strong who needs a good leader – preferably a home with Great Dane or giant …

National Night Out has new location

The Monroe County National Night Out will take place from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at a new location, Recreation Park in Tomah. The 18th annual safety …

Enduring Skills weekend planned

Enduring Skills weekend planned

Adults and children ages 5 and older can participate in the Enduring Skills Weekend on July 30-31 at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Ag…

PETS OF WEEK: Rain and Hope

PETS OF WEEK: Rain and Hope

Rain is a 19-month-old shepherd mix, surrendered because her owner no longer had time for her. Rain is a very sweet girl, she enjoys playing o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News