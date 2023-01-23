SP Optimist Club celebrates Optimist Day

The Sauk Prairie Optimist Club will celebrate Optimist Day with an open house from 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Ruth Culver Community Library Community Room, 540 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

The open house is a drop-in event with light refreshments, a continuously running slide show of activities, Sauk Prairie Optimist Club and Optimist International informational materials to take home, a drawing to win gift certificates from local businesses, and time for attendees to meet Optimist members.

Formed in 1909, by the Optimist Club of America, the day focuses on building and sustaining a positive future.