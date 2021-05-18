 Skip to main content
SP Optimists learn about effigy mounds
SP Optimists learn about effigy mounds

Robert “Ernie” Boszhardt, a professional archaeologist with more than four decades of experience, the majority in Wisconsin spoke at the May 5 Sauk Prairie Optimist Zoom meeting, on the topic of effigy mounds near Sauk Prairie. He worked for the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for nearly 30 years and is now co-owner of Driftless Pathways, LLC and an honorary fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has authored articles and four books on Wisconsin archaeology topics with an emphasis on the Driftless Area.

The effigy mounds were built between 750 AD and 1100, at least 3,200 were animal shaped while 10,000 were linear, small conicals and other forms, with 80-90% of the mounds destroyed since 1850.

At Devil’s Lake south a bird effigy was discovered by William Canfield and was partially restored by the DNR. At Devil’s Lake north a bear mound was discovered. Man Mound near Baraboo was also discovered by Canfield in 1859. Since 1985, mounds have been protected by Wisconsin Burial Law.

Robert “Ernie” Boszhardt

Boszhardt
