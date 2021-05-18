SP Optimists learn about effigy mounds

Robert “Ernie” Boszhardt, a professional archaeologist with more than four decades of experience, the majority in Wisconsin spoke at the May 5 Sauk Prairie Optimist Zoom meeting, on the topic of effigy mounds near Sauk Prairie. He worked for the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for nearly 30 years and is now co-owner of Driftless Pathways, LLC and an honorary fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has authored articles and four books on Wisconsin archaeology topics with an emphasis on the Driftless Area.