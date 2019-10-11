The Baraboo Area Senior Center Organization will hold its main fundraiser, the Fall Harvest Fest Spaghetti Dinner, from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 in the ground floor of the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo. Cost is $9 in advance or $10 at the door. Menu offers homemade sauce on spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverages. Silent auction items, bag drawing, and purse grab are also featured. This is a family friendly event open to the public. Tickets available in room 24 of the Civic Center.
Live music provided by the JS Trippers Band from 5-6 p.m., local musicians playing country, bluegrass, gospel, Cajun and folk.
