Spark a change at “Spark in the Park” on Oct. 22

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, Juneau County Health Department, Juneau County Department of Human Services, and the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country will host “Spark In The Park” from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Riverside Park, 303 Mansion St., Mauston.

Open to the public, this free community event will bring together community members, area business and organizations to spark connection, spark a conversation, and spark a change in local mental health.

Music by local duo Raising Red, interactive activities and demonstrations, pumpkin decorating, raffles, and an approachable atmosphere for everyone to connect with area mental health resources and new self-care opportunities.

For more information about this event, call Katie at 608-847-2735.

