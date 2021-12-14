 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPARK! holiday party planned
0 Comments

SPARK! holiday party planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dementia Friendly Dodge and the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will host a holiday party for current, former and potential SPARK! participants from 2-3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 at Horicon Marsh Education Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. Registration encouraged.

SPARK! is cultural programming for people with memory loss and their caregivers. SPARK! provides hands-on art activities, art conversations, dance, movement, varied programming at participating museums.

There will be complementary cookies and refreshments and a free self-guided Explorium tour.

For more information and registration, contact Rob at 920-386-4380 or email rgriesel@county.dodge.wi.us.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VFW names essay winners
Community

VFW names essay winners

Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 in Waupun held its Voice -of-Democracy Audio Essay Contest Oct. 31, which gave high school students the opportun…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News