SPARK! holiday party planned

Dementia Friendly Dodge and the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will host a holiday party for current, former and potential SPARK! participants from 2-3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 at Horicon Marsh Education Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. Registration encouraged.

SPARK! is cultural programming for people with memory loss and their caregivers. SPARK! provides hands-on art activities, art conversations, dance, movement, varied programming at participating museums.

There will be complementary cookies and refreshments and a free self-guided Explorium tour.

For more information and registration, contact Rob at 920-386-4380 or email rgriesel@county.dodge.wi.us.