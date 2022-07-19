Sparks Camp registration open

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Extension Office will accept registration for its first Sparks Camp, open to all Dodge County youth between 5K and third grade, ages 5-9-years-old. Campers do not need to be involved in 4-H to attend. Camp is from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with check-in starting at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 2 at Discher Park, in the pavilion, 800 N. Fitch St., Horicon.

Camp features a range of activities around multiple interest areas such as cooking, art, gross motor, self- defense and more. All program activities, lunch and a camp T-shirt are included in the $20 program fee. Transportation for the camper(s), to and from the park, tennis shoes, sunscreen applied before camp, and a white t-shirt for a fun tie dye activity are required. Camp will take place rain or shine, so the child(ren) should be dressed appropriately. Youth are likely to get messy so please plan outfits accordingly.

To register, submit a registration form, one per family, a health form, one per camper, and payment of $20 per camper to Dodge County UW-Extension, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Make checks payable to “Dodge County 4-H Leaders Association.” Registration fee is non-refundable. Forms available at https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu. Select “Camps” under the “4-H Youth Development” tab, and then print off and complete the “Sparks Camp and Info” and the “Youth Event Health Form.” Registration is due July 27.

Please contact Dodge County Extension at 920-386-3790 with any questions.