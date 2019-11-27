{{featured_button_text}}
Speaker discusses "Caring Tree" program at Community Club meeting

The Sauk Prairie Community Club held its meeting on Nov. 6 at the Dorf Haus. Featured speaker was Jerrod VandeHey with St. Vincent De Paul. He spoke about the "Caring Tree" program run by St. Vincent De Paul. The Caring Tree program serves approximately 100 families during the upcoming holiday season, with the help from 40 volunteers. Pictured, from left, are Sandy Schlender, Jerrod VandeHey, and Jayne Carlson.

 SHIRLEY ORR/Contributed

