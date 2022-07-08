 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Speaker discusses the old Lead Mine District

Grant County Historical Society executive director and University of Wisconsin-Platteville senior lecturer emerita Tracey Lee Roberts will speak on “The Old Lead Mine District: A Flash Point on the Cultural Landscape” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage. Admission is free.

Native and métis peoples of many nations actively mined ore in the old Upper Mississippi Lead Mine District before miners of diverse backgrounds flooded into the region in the early 19th century to vie for the extensive galena deposits. The Lead District became a critical scene of conflict which touched off a dramatic transformation of the cultural and physical landscape.

“The Historic Landscape” speaker series takes place the second Tuesday of each month through September. For more information, visit agencyhouse.org/events.

Tracey Lee Roberts

Roberts
