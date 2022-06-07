Speaker series offers look at historic landscape

The Historic Indian Agency House will host a summer speaker series themed on “The Historic Landscape,” at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month, June-September, at 1490 Agency House Road, Portage. The series is free and open to the public.

“We are privileged to host a fantastic lineup of speakers who will provide multi-dimensional looks at the historic landscape of this region,” said Adam Novey, director and curator. “Each presenter will approach the past from a little different perspective than the others, ultimately giving us a well-rounded view of the physical and cultural dynamics of 1830s Wisconsin.”

June 14: Kathe Crowley Conn, biographer, author, educator, and place-based education advocate, will speak on “Juliette Kinzie: A Chronicler of Cultures on the Historic Landscape.” Kinzie traveled from high-society New England to the territorial wilderness of Wisconsin in 1830. A keen observer of cultures, societal roles, and social relationships, she chronicled her adventures and experiences with special interest in the lives and relationships of those around her.

July 12: Tracey Lee Roberts, executive director at Grant County Historical Society and University of Wisconsin-Platteville senior lecturer emerita, will speak on “The Old Lead Mine District: A Flash Point on the Cultural Landscape.” Native and métis peoples of many nations actively mined ore in the old Upper Mississippi Lead Mine District before miners of diverse backgrounds flooded into the region in the early 19th century to vie for the extensive galena deposits. The Lead District became a critical scene of conflict which touched off a dramatic transformation of the cultural and physical landscape.

Aug. 9: Matt Blessing, retired state archivist and division administrator of the Wisconsin Historical Society, will speak on “Reading the Landscape: Aldo Leopold’s Use of History.” Conservation legend Aldo Leopold purported that an ecological analysis of the landscape is essential to understanding the past. Human interaction within the land may help explain root causes of dramatic and sweeping events in human history, including those which played out right here at the Fox-Wisconsin portage.

Sept. 13: Patrick J. Jung, Milwaukee School of Engineering professor of History and Anthropology, will round out the series with “Eyewitnesses: Early Explorers of the Fox-Wisconsin Corridor.” Immerse yourself in the historic landscape through the eyes of early travelers and explorers of Wisconsin who left firsthand accounts of what they saw. Jung opens up intriguing vistas featuring the people, places, and cultural complexities of centuries past from the perspectives of those who were there.

For more information, visit agencyhouse.org/events.