Special Touch honored for 30 years of service

Pictured, from left, are Beaver Dam Chapter of Special Touch members, Carol Sande, Nancy Pavelka, Diane Harden, Nancy Maleck, at the Nov. 1 meeting where the founders/directors of Special Touch, Charlie and Debbie Chivers, presented them with a plaque recognizing 30 years of faithful ministry in the Beaver Dam community.

 NANCY MALECK/Contributed

Special Touch honored

for 30 years of service

