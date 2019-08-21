{{featured_button_text}}
SPH raises funds at their “Dunk the Administrator” event

Sauk Prairie Healthcare CEO Shawn Lerch dresses in a 1920s bathing costume for his immersion in the “Dunk the Administrator” event.

 SAUK PRAIRIE HEALTHCARE/Contributed

The “Dunkers” paid $5 for two chances to dunk their bosses on Aug. 13. Shawn Lerch, CEO; Robbi Bos, VP of Human Resources; Jim Dregney, VP of Finance & Operations/CFO; and Ken Carlson, VP of Planning & Business Development all got wet for a good cause. The funds raised benefited Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation, which supports both the community and the local healthcare system.

