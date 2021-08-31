SPHC offers vaccine clinic

Sauk Prairie Healthcare workers will provide COVID vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Sauk Prairie Healthcare Wellspring, 80 First St., Prairie du Sac, adjacent to the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw in Marion Park, Prairie du Sac.

The Pfizer vaccine is available at no cost, no appointment needed to eligible individuals age 12 and older.

Wisconsin is now offering a $100 Visa gift card to any person in the state who gets their first shot of a vaccine from a Wisconsin provider through Sept. 6.