Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation makes newest additions with two local leaders to its board of directors. The new board members are Rochelle Ripp Schnadt and Matt Joyce. The Foundation has also hired Anne Brickl as department secretary.
Rochelle Ripp Schnadt represented Wisconsin agriculture as Alice in Dairyland in 2012-13. She currently works for the Meat Science program at University of Wisconsin-Madison. She serves on the Wisconsin soybean association board and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a bachelor’s of science degree in agribusiness with an emphasis in marketing and communications.
Matt Joyce is a United States Air Force Vietnam veteran and University of Wisconsin graduate in agriculture journalism and natural resource management. He has more than 40 years of experience in the communications field with a national public relations firm and the Wisconsin milk marketing board. He continues his community service involvement with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW, the American Legion, the Friends of Devils Lake, and the Aldo Leopold Foundation.
Anne Brickl has been the principal’s administrative assistant at Grand Avenue Elementary School in Prairie du Sac for the past 11 years. She was also a sales department secretary for Blue Cross Blue Shield/Unity Health Insurance for three years and a sales/conference coordinator for Athletic Business Publishing for 10 years. She was on the music association board for eight years and was president of the board for the past five years.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)