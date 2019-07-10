SPHF annual golf outing sells out

The 28th annual Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation golf outing on June 26 sold out with all golfer spots filled. The theme was Rock n Roll. Board member Dr. Janelle Hupp gave a presentation about mental health first aid training. Hupp and 10 of her colleagues matched funds donated to the foundation during the event. Pictured, is Tracy Thompson dressed as Pat Benetar.
