SPHF awards $30K in scholarships to 17 staff members

Every year, Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation provides scholarships for employee nurses who are pursuing additional education. This year, the program was expanded to award scholarships to non-nursing professionals. The Foundation presented a total of $30,000 to team members at a ceremony held on Aug. 22.
The nursing scholarships began when Sauk Prairie Healthcare set goals based on the National Nursing 2020 Initiative to increase the percentage of staff with bachelor of nursing degrees. The foundation awarded $5K in the initial year of the program. To date, the foundation has provided more than $100K in nursing scholarships.
This year’s award recipients are, Sarah Lee, Chelsey Pulvermacher, Jennifer Meyer Payton Liegel, Paige Ederer, Julie Gorman, Kathleen Greenwood, Ashley Lemmer, Lisa Pickarts, Melodie Sliter, Emilene Rudarmel, Jenell Caygill, Cari Coker-Fritsch, Kelsey Gilbertson, Jillian Troxel, Tanya Wildman, and Jessica Griffin.
