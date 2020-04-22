SPHS celebrates national student leadership week
Sauk Prairie High School celebrates National Student Leadership Week, April 19–25. The week is dedicated to recognizing and reinforcing the important role of student leaders. The theme for this year’s event is “Leadership in Lights.”
- Olivia Davis, a Senior, was nominated by advisor Troy Talford and Kristin Hinze. Davis serves as FFA president.
- Olivia Flanagan, a Senior, was nominated by Advisor Kim Penza. She serves as Senior Mentor.
- Mason Gassman, a Senior, was nominated by coach Ryan Mussack. Gassman serves as forensics captain.
- Ava Haake, a Senior, was nominated by advisor Bennett West. Haake serves as yearbook editor.
- Elizabeth Keichinger, a Senior, was nominated by Senior class advisor Kindra Zuberbuehler. Keichinger serves as Senior class president.
Kylie Krayer, a Sophomore, was nominated by student council advisor Kim Penza. Kraver serves as president of student council.
- Abbey McCumber, a Senior, was nominated by advisor Mary Walz. McCumber serves as NHS Giving Tree Co-Chair.
- Macey McIntyre, a Junior, was nominated by coach Kindra Zuberbuehler. McIntyre serves as Softball Captain.
- Jenna Pistono, a Freshman, was nominated by advisor Mary Walz. Pistono serves as Freshmen class treasurer.
- Jazlyn Sebastian, a Senior, was nominated by advisor Michael Carpenter. Jazlyn serves as FBLA president.
