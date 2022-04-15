SPHS Drama presents 'She Kills Monsters' April 22-23

Sauk Prairie High School’s drama team will perform “She Kills Monsters,” a play by Qui Nguyen at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 22-23 at River Art Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac.

Tickets are $10 each, available online at riverartsinc.org or at the door at 6:30 p.m. prior to the performances.

The play is set in Athens, Ohio in 1995, and centers on two sisters: Agnes and Tilly Evans. Like a lot of siblings, Agnes and Tilly don’t always get along, and they lose the chance to do so when Tilly is killed in a car accident. While cleaning out Tilly’s locker at school, Agnes stumbles upon a “Dungeons and Dragons” module Tilly had left behind. In the made-up world of New Landia, Tilly is still very much alive. With the help of some of Tilly’s friends, Agnes begins to play the game, and in doing so rediscovers the sister she never had a chance to fully know. It’s a comedy-drama where the so-called “nerds” reign supreme, and where the monsters are not only goblins and dragons, but grief and separation.

“Since it’s my first time directing the drama at Sauk Prairie High School, I wanted to do something a little bit different while also doing a show that might speak to relevant issues at the high school level. On the surface, “She Kills Monsters” looks like a somewhat-nerdy show about playing “Dungeons and Dragons,” but it’s also about love and loss and growing up and finding your own place in the world. Parts of it are really funny, and parts of it are downright touching. And, since it’s set in 1995, a lot of the fashion and music and other items in the show will look familiar to parents, as well.” first year SPHS drama coach Eric Brehm said.