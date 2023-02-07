On Jan. 31, Sauk Prairie Middle School hosted a Wisconsin Interscholastic Speech and Dramatic Arts Association Middle Level 1 Meet. Eight schools, including SPMS, participated, bringing a total of 106 students and 22 judges. After three rounds of speeches and performances, the SPMS forensics team earned 33 excellence ribbons and one merit ribbon.

SPMS has one more group of students competing in a Middle Level 1 virtual meet on Feb. 13 then the full 38 member team will be eligible to compete in the Middle Level 2 meet on Feb. 21 in Beaver Dam.

Forensics team members at the Jan. 31 meet include Amaria Parchem-Ramirez, Play Acting; Audrey Sandberg, Play Acting; Coraline Miller, Play Acting; Blaise Brensike, Demonstration; Drew Terrill, Play Acting; Adelaide Brensike, Demonstration; Caprina Keiser, Poetry; Emma Smith, Play Acting; Kelsey Schleip, Play Acting; Evelyn Cunningham, Moments in History; Adrian Klecker, Poetry; Lydia Zajicek, Play Acting; Aaron Clement, Solo Acting; Acacia Lemmerengelking, Poetry; Drake Brensike, Informative; Ella Stephan, Play Acting; Alyssa Himebauch, Play Acting; Tori Seebecker, Prose; Myles Mauch, Non-Original Oratory; Annalie Smith, Special Occasion; Isis Hayes-Morales, Prose; Gavin Krueger, Poetry; Haydee Meyer, Prose; Lila Shadewald, Poetry; Stella Osiedacz, Poetry; Finn Abernathy, News Reporting; Ethan Goodman, Demonstration; Elio Piccinelli, Solo Acting; Alexis Gramza. Play Acting; Mckenzie Teague, Poetry; Soren Hansen, Demonstration; Micah Nolden, Play Acting; Eric Lopez Castillo, Non-Original Oratory; Clay Hutchins, Special Occasion.