The Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Columbia County Deputy Sheriff's Association will host the 5th annual K9 Golf Outing, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Kestrel Ridge Golf Course, 900 Avalon Road, Columbus. The goal is to raise awareness of the drug problem in Columbia County with proceeds going to the K9 Unit for veterinarian bills, future dogs, equipment, and training.
The golf outing is open to everyone and golfers will enjoy food and hole prizes.
Sponsorship opportunities include sponsoring the event food, hole recognition, and more. Raffle prizes and silent auction items will also be welcome. All donations are tax deductible.
Payment must be made prior to the event. For sponsorship recognition on signage, commitment must be made by Sept. 1. For registration and sponsorship forms, visit Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Make check payable to the Columbia County K9 Unit and include with the form. Return form to Columbia County Sheriff's Office, ATTN: Det. Cory Miller, P.O. Box 132, Portage, WI 53901.
