Sponsorships sought for Lewy caregiver event

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Columbia, Dodge and Jefferson Counties, The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, SSM Health and the Columbus Area Senior Center will host “A Day with Lewy” from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course, 900 Avalon Road, Columbus.

The event is open to family and professional caregivers, community members, people with dementia, and health care professionals.

Sponsorships, door prizes and exhibit opportunities are sought so the event can be offered at no cost to participants – projected attendance is more than 100.

For more information on levels of sponsorship, contact Rob Griesel at 920-386-4308 or rgriesel@co.dodge.wi.us.