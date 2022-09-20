 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sponsorships sought for Lewy caregiver event

  • 0

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Columbia, Dodge and Jefferson Counties, The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, SSM Health and the Columbus Area Senior Center will host “A Day with Lewy” from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course, 900 Avalon Road, Columbus.

The event is open to family and professional caregivers, community members, people with dementia, and health care professionals.

Sponsorships, door prizes and exhibit opportunities are sought so the event can be offered at no cost to participants – projected attendance is more than 100.

For more information on levels of sponsorship, contact Rob Griesel at 920-386-4308 or rgriesel@co.dodge.wi.us.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

16 school districts awarded grants

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development awarded Wisconsin Fast Forward Program grants to 16 school districts for…

PETS OF WEEK: Yogi and Mabel

PETS OF WEEK: Yogi and Mabel

Yogi is a 2 ½-year-old retriever/Labrador/mix. A big, handsome guy at 80 pounds but has been as big as 93 pounds according to his records. He’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News