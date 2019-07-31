The friends and staff of Mirror Lake bring Spook Handy to the outdoor amphitheater stage as part of the Music in the Park summer concert series from 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Mirror Lake State Park, E10320 Fern Dell Road, Baraboo. Spook is an internationally-touring folk musician from New Brunswick, New Jersey. Concert is free, but a free will donation. A valid park sticker is required to enter the park. Bring your own chairs or sit on the amphitheater rock seating. Bug spray and flashlights recommended.
For more information, call 608-254-2333.
