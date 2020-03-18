Spring basket drive on now

The Reedsburg Area Helping Hands annual Spring Basket Project is on now where donations of personal hygiene items and a few small Easter candies or toys for children ages 2-12 for families in need will be collected. On March 30, all items will be collected for distribution on May 1.
You have free articles remaining.
Boxes and jars marked with the Helping Hands logo have been placed at locations throughout the community at banks, businesses, schools, medical providers, industries, community organizations, and churches.
Financial donations are also needed; they can be placed in the jars located in the community or mail check to Reedsburg Area Helping Hands, 624 N. Willow St., Reedsburg, WI 53959.
Donations are tax deductible and all money goes directly to the children and families in need. For more information, call 608-963-8302.