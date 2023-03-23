During spring break, April 3-7, Babygarten and Storytime will continue, but Teen Time and After School Book Club will take a break. Instead, families are invited to free popcorn and a showing of the 2018 film, “Peter Rabbit” at 10 a.m. April 3 in the Community Room, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg. Then, on April 4, teens in grades five to 12 can watch the 2019 animated film “Spies in Disguise.”