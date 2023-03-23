During spring break, April 3-7, Babygarten and Storytime will continue, but Teen Time and After School Book Club will take a break. Instead, families are invited to free popcorn and a showing of the 2018 film, “Peter Rabbit” at 10 a.m. April 3 in the Community Room, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg. Then, on April 4, teens in grades five to 12 can watch the 2019 animated film “Spies in Disguise.”
Spring Break at the library
