Spring clean-up begins May 4

Spring clean-up will be from May 4-8. All items must be placed curbside or in the alley, by 7 a.m. on May 4. Call for pricing and pay in advance by May 1 at the Public Works office, 300 La Crosse St., Wisconsin Dells. Toxic waste such as volatile liquids and chemicals will not be picked up. Tree limbs must be cut in reasonable lengths and uniformly stacked. Tree trimming done by private contractors will not be picked up.